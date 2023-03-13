Credit Suisse Group Lowers Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target to $11.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 177.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.97. 66,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $161.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 127,549 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

