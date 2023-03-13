Credit Suisse Group Cuts a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $3.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
AKA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut a.k.a. Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.
AKA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 91,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,774. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.43.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
