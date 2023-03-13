Credit Suisse Group Cuts a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $3.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AKA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut a.k.a. Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.

AKA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 91,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,774. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

