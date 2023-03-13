CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 81,392 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,392 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.97. 723,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,546. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $127.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

