CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 58 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 766,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64,491 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UNH traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $462.99. 147,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

