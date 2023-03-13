CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPTS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.16. 898,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,405. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

