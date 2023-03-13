CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.61. 853,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,999. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

