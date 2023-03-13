CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 153,055 Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 153,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 260.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

Shares of FXY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.15. 30,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,770. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

