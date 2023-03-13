CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,351,367. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

