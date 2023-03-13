CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 36,953 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.28. 1,801,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

