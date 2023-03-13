Covington Capital Management Sells 118,867 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,867 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,167. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

