Covington Capital Management Purchases 87 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB traded down $5.81 on Monday, reaching $192.59. 268,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

