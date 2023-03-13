Covington Capital Management Has $10.46 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.04. 8,411,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,836,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

