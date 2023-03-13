Covington Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 0.9% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,531,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

