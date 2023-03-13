Covington Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.11. 3,199,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,351,367. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

