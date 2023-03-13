Covington Capital Management Buys 37,760 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,760 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,089 shares of company stock worth $21,518,762. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $185.74. 1,318,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,712. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,532.52, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average is $161.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

