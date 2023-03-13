Covington Capital Management Acquires 2,269 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.27. 1,239,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,423,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.31 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $274.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.