Covington Capital Management Acquires 1,397 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.65. 243,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.57. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

