Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Covestro Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COVTY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,165. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

