Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coursera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.58.

Coursera stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 505,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,956. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

