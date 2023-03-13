Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coursera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.58.
Coursera Stock Up 2.9 %
Coursera stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 505,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,956. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
