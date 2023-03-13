Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Costco Wholesale from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $471.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.67 and a 200-day moving average of $493.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.