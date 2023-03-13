Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $174.46 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $11.76 or 0.00052682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $174.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000909 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.