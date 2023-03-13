Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives $3.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CJREF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.14%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

