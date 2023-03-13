Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 3,805 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.06.

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.