CoreView Capital Management Ltd Has $58.05 Million Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

CoreView Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,362 shares during the period. Li Auto makes up 11.9% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned 0.24% of Li Auto worth $58,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,756. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

