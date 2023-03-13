Cooke & Bieler LP Trims Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,975 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.99% of Air Lease worth $33,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,226,000 after buying an additional 169,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Air Lease by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 2,408,607 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 198,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.