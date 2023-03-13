Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 429,714 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 429,714 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 5.77% of PGT Innovations worth $72,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 1.2 %

PGTI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $782,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

