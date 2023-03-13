Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 21,850 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $109,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 9.2 %

USB stock traded down $3.74 on Monday, hitting $36.88. 11,686,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

