Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 102,274 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,274 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.18% of BWX Technologies worth $100,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $61.08. 158,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

