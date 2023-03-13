Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $54,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,112. The firm has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

