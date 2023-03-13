Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 239,485 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 3.27% of Integra LifeSciences worth $115,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,395,000 after purchasing an additional 128,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ:IART remained flat at $52.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,960. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

