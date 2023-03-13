Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $109,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.88. 11,686,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

