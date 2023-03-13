Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,888,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,865 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $136,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNH traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $33.71. 480,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,156. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $85.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

