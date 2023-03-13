Cooke & Bieler LP Has $72.51 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 429,714 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 5.77% of PGT Innovations worth $72,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,353,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700,056.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $782,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.92. 67,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.