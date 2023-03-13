Cooke & Bieler LP Has $58.06 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,628 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.74% of Commerce Bancshares worth $58,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 314,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,001. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.