Cooke & Bieler LP Has $124.91 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,867 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.27% of MKS Instruments worth $124,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

Shares of MKSI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

