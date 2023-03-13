Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Helen of Troy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 6.78% of Helen of Troy worth $156,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,369,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,928,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,890,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

HELE traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.37. 106,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $221.71.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

