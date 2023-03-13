Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires Shares of 1,346,207 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,346,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,882,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.43% of CBRE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 436,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

