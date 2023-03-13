Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 144,867 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 144,867 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.27% of MKS Instruments worth $124,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 57.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.53. 93,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,265. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.