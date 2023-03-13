Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 4,411.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Verra Mobility by 637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,726,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,289,500. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRRM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 711,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,419. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

Further Reading

