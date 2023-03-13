Contrasting Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) & Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 2.93% 0.60% 0.23%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 2.73 $289.76 million $0.42 18.55 Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.71 billion 1.64 -$93.00 million ($0.60) -46.85

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Engie Brasil Energia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Engie Brasil Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -225.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Engie Brasil Energia and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 3 7 0 2.70

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.30%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Engie Brasil Energia on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

