Contrasting Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Solar and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 3 1 0 2.00 Credo Technology Group 1 2 6 0 2.56

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.48%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 2.68% 8.12% 2.10% Credo Technology Group -3.15% 2.80% 2.38%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Canadian Solar and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and Credo Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $5.28 billion 0.48 $95.25 million $2.72 14.41 Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 12.40 -$22.18 million ($0.04) -223.00

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Canadian Solar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.