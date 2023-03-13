ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $40.90 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $107.46 million and approximately $40.90 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.95 or 0.00421456 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,890.89 or 0.28487684 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.

The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.

Having lost the auction and following the core team’s choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.

It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.””

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

