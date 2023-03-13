ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 169,527 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 145,267 shares.The stock last traded at $17.92 and had previously closed at $21.32.

Specifically, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $28,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 20.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417,262 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 245,553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.