Conflux (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $498.56 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 45.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Conflux has a market cap of $570.74 million and approximately $498.56 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,064,878 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,653,960,648.4020853 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1931079 USD and is up 30.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $343,516,375.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

