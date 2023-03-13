Compound Achieves Market Cap of $321.43 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Compound has a total market cap of $321.43 million and $42.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $44.23 or 0.00182867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00084098 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049707 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00050089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000719 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.32006746 USD and is up 11.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $31,831,769.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.