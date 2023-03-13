COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
COMPASS Pathways Price Performance
CMPS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 127,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $336.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.46.
Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.