COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

CMPS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 127,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $336.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

