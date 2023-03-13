Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 1,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,483. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,316,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 191,406 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 138.0% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 862,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 366,419 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 59.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 171,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

