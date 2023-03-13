Comparing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 11.71% 20.16% 11.68% Beyond Commerce -32.60% N/A -25.70%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

CarGurus has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CarGurus and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $1.66 billion 1.17 $193.79 million ($0.28) -60.07 Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 1.16 -$9.16 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 1 3 7 0 2.55 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus currently has a consensus price target of $20.82, suggesting a potential upside of 23.77%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

CarGurus beats Beyond Commerce on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

