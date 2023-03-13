Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target Raised to $13.40 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.40 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCU. HSBC downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,699. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.