Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target Raised to $13.40 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.40 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCU. HSBC downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,699. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.79.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
