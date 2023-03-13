Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

